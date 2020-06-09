Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matter Has Become ‘A Powerful Political Party’

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson argued that the Black lives Matter movement is now “a powerful political party,” and it has nothing at all to do with black lives.

Tucker: “BLM Becoming More Powerful By The Hour”

Speaking on his show, Tucker Carlson said that the “Black Lives Matter [movement] is becoming better by the hour plus they know it.” He pointed out the fact nobody can publicly criticize them without ostracisation from friends, family, and the chance of losing their job. It’s perhaps not about protecting the lives of black people from police oppression anymore, but simply political control.

“Black Lives Matter is in fact a political party, maybe the strongest political party in the United States,” Carlson noted. “Its members believe they can reshape this country and so far, they’re proving to be right.”

Carlson argued that the riots and protests we’re seeing at this time may represent “a lot of things,” but that it is “definitely not about black lives, and remember that when they come for you,” he warned viewers. He higlighted that everyone in the mostly Democrat establishment have kowtowed to their demands, and even several Republicans too, like Mitt Romney.

This Movement Is Dangerous, Not The Solution!

“You are not allowed to question Black Lives Matter in any way,” that he continued, adding “that rule has been enforced without mercy everywhere and not just in this country.”

He’s not wrong. We live in very dangerous times right now, as we’ve seen with this spark of violence that’s ignited across the country, as well as spread global, including to my home nation of the United Kingdom. My family, just the other day, were concerned that as a journalist on the right, I really could be targeted for my criticism of the protests and riots.

We have to heal the divides that we’ve seen in this country, and combat the epidemic of police brutality that affects people of all colours and creeds. But we won’t do that through the vehicle of Black Lives Matter.