Tucker Carlson: Biden’s plan for America is a promise to utterly remake the country

This year, the famously chatty Joe Biden has said almost nothing. His advisers claim that’s as a result of COVID-19, but nobody believes that.

Everybody knows why Biden won’t can be found in public. When he does emerge, things tend to get strange. Biden’s words take on a kind of psychedelic quality.

The sentences seem to be connected, yet at the same time, they are strangely disjointed. Newspaper taxis appear on the shore. Rocking horse people eat marshmallow pies.

It’s mesmerizing to watch, you can very nearly make out the tangerine trees in the marmalade skies.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We thought inside our administration, we have to lower the tax in the high 30s to 28 per cent, then lower it to 21. I’m going to raise it back right up to 28.

It is simply not sufficient to build right back, we have to build right back better. That’s what my plan is, to build back better. It is bold.

These are not somebody else’s children. They’re all our youngsters. They’re the children — those kids are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft.

The only entity, the only thing that may tear America apart is America it self. Period.

What does any of which means that?

Honestly, we have no idea, but Joe Biden does not either.

It’s all good, man.

This is the candidate who could soon be president of the United States. Don’t make sure he understands that, it’ll only make him anxious.

The people around Biden, by comparison, are not anxious. They are completely in charge. They know exactly what they desire.

And Wednesday, they gave the rest folks a glimpse of what that is. The Biden campaign released a long document outlining its goals.

It was compiled by Eric Holder, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Symone Sanders, among others.

These are the those who will run the country if Joe Biden is elected in November.

So what’s their plan? Well, in a sentence, they’d like to make the rest of America very much like our biggest cities have become — squalid, dangerous, chaotic and unhappy.

They’d like to do to town what they will have done to New York City.

The main thing they have done to New York is to make it scary. Violent crime is surging dramatically there as we have told you night after night, and something of the main reasons for that is the elimination of cash bail.

The city no longer holds the people it arrests. Criminals come in and out of custody immediately. And many of course go on to commit more crimes.

It’s nuts.

The Biden campaign plans to abolish cash bail every-where. No bail for any crime nationwide.

Think about what that could mean. Americans are fleeing urban areas in huge numbers. Big cities are just too mismanaged. They’re too dangerous.

Unless you are very rich or very poor, you are getting out.

New York City lost 53,000 people in 2019. They will lose a lot more than that year.

Most of those refugees have relocated to the suburbs where they imagine they truly are safe from the aftereffects of disastrous urban policy. But they’re maybe not.

Democrats want to abolish the suburbs. They are too clean and nice and so by definition, they are racist.

The Biden campaign has highly specific plans on how to do this. It’s called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing. It’s a HUD regulation. It was written during the Obama administration. Biden’s advisers plan to enforce it.

They will stop critical Federal funds for municipalities unless those municipalities submit to federal get a handle on of urban planning.

Towns will undoubtedly be ordered to abolish zoning for single-family housing because single-family domiciles, needless to say, are racist.

Low-income, federally subsidized apartments will rise in the suburbs. It’s a good bet Biden’s team will not see any of this. You won’t see projects being built-in Aspen or Martha’s Vineyard or somewhere else that Eric Holder vacations, but in town, oh yes.

Your kids’ schools will change, too. The Biden campaign has vowed to bring back Obama’s lunatic Title 9 rules. Colleges have once again ignored due process and the presumption of innocence and instead use kangaroo courts to assess sexual assault allegations on campus. Good luck to your sons.

The country’s K through 12 schools meanwhile, effectively will abandon class room discipline.

Schools that suspend students based on their behavior, as opposed to according to a strict racial quota system will undoubtedly be punished for that. But you will have no choice but to keep your kids enrolled anyway because Biden’s campaign pledges to abolish all programs that offer parents vouchers or tax breaks to send their kids someplace else.

And then the Biden plan gets really ambitious.

It would use the Federal Reserve to fix the “racial wage gap.” Central bankers will be encouraged to decide if you’re being paid an excessive amount of based on your skin layer color. — It seems like a smart way to unite the country.

One thing the Biden administration won’t enforce is immigration law. The plan promises to end workplace immigration raids. That would mean corporations could make effectively unlimited amounts of low-wage illegal foreign labor.

Good luck finding your son a job once he is bounced out of college by those kangaroo courts.

You might think this all sounds too crazy to be real. Politicians, needless to say, make a lot of promises right before elections and Biden would never really do any of this because Democrats should be concerned about losing the next election if they did. These aren’t popular programs.

But the Biden people have thought this through and their plan answers that question. It solves the problem.

It includes citizenship and voting rights for all illegal immigrants currently living in this country. That’s at least 22 million people.

That means 22 million brand-new voters disseminate across 50 states, the vast majority of these will faithfully vote for the Democratic Party.

And by the way, that is not even including all the new illegal immigration we shall doubtless get with reduced border controls. The Biden campaign also promises a moratorium on deportations.

So there it is, that’s the Biden plan. It is not necessarily a blueprint to govern the country. It is a promise to utterly remake the country. And more to the point, never surrender control of it again.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on July 9, 2020.

