Tucker Carlson Again Slams Democrats For Hating America, Calls Tammy Duckworth A ‘Coward’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson doubled down on his criticism of Democrats who hate America, again singling out Senator Tammy Duckworth and calling her a “coward.”

Carlson explained that he had hoped to truly have a debate with Duckworth (D-IL) over removal of the statues of American Founding Fathers on his show, but she refused.

“We wanted to have an exchange like that with Tammy Duckworth tonight. So we called her office, and we invited her on the show,” that he explained. “Her flack informed us that before even considering our request, we must first issue a public apology for criticizing Tammy Duckworth.”

“In other words, ‘I will not debate you until first you admit you’re completely wrong,” Carlson continued.

“Keep in mind, Tammy Duckworth is not a child, at least not technically,” that he added. “She is a sitting United States Senator, who is often described as a hero. Yet Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward.”

Tucker Carlson not just doubles down on his claim that Tammy Duckworth hates America, that he also calls her a “coward,” a “fraud,” and a “moron” while questioning whether she should be called a “hero” pic.twitter.com/XCF5sekcK3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 8, 2020

RELATED: Tucker: Democrats Shouldn’t Be Running A Country They Hate

They Hate America

Tucker’s ire grew up originally when Senator Duckworth suggested she’d be open to the idea of removing statues of founding fathers George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Her beliefs are not exactly limited, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also suggesting there should be a conversation about doing so.

“Can you really lead a country that you hate?” Carslon asked. “Ask yourself, what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children?”

“We cannot let them (Democrats) run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it,” that he wondered.

Tucker Carlson made Tammy Duckworth look like the hypocritical coward clown she’s tonight. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2020

RELATED: Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth Tells CNN She’s Open To Tearing Down Washington, Jefferson Statues

Is She a Coward?

Duckworth is a combat veteran of the Iraq War, where she suffered severe wounds ultimately causing the loss of both of her legs plus some mobility in her right arm.

Her service and sacrifice to this country can never be questioned.

But that doesn’t mean she’s immune to criticism, and hiding behind that service isn’t, as Carlson suggests, what an adult would do.

Is Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw immune to criticism in the media due to his combat injuries? Does nobody recall Obama supporters and the media mocking the late John McCain for being struggling to lift his arms to type on a computer?

Of course not.

Tucker even predicted he would receive backlash for criticizing Duckworth because she’s ‘off-limits.’

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military,” he said. “Most people just ignore her.”

Just as he said, Duckworth’s only response to the charge of hating America has gone to … shame Carlson over her disability.

“Does [Tucker Carlson] want to walk a mile within my legs and tell me whether or not I enjoy America?” she tweeted.

No, he’s caused it to be very clear what he’d prefer to ask.

“Our first question would be, how can you lead a country you despise?” tucker said. “And that’s not something we would ask only to Tammy Duckworth, by the way. Hating America is a major theme in the Democratic Party right now. It’s everywhere. Turn on the TV.”