Tucker Carlson Accuses Michelle Obama Of Trying To ‘Destroy Democracy Itself’ Through Mail-In Voting

Fox News persona Tucker Carlson believes Michelle Obama’s push for mail-in voting as a way to open up the election throughout the coronavirus disaster may “destroy” democracy itself.

“Former First Lady Michelle Obama is using this crisis to promote the radical expansion of nationwide voting by mail,” he revealed throughout a monologue this week.

“Citizens could request ballots online, and print them at home. No serious person has ever suggested that before,” he claimed. “It would instantly destroy the public’s faith in election outcomes, and hence our democracy itself.”

Democrats Capitalize on a Crisis

Carlson warned {that a} inhabitants distracted by the present pandemic may open themselves as much as a system that might exponentially enhance voter fraud.

“If there was ever a time to sneak something this crazy past a beleaguered and distracted population, this is it,” Carlson warned.

He’s proper – Take a have a look at the entire liberties and freedoms we’ve got willingly forfeited beneath the guise of presidency defending the folks throughout a disaster.

Fraud

The former First Lady introduced earlier this week that her superstar voting rights group – When We All Vote – would embrace laws at the moment being pushed by congressional Democrats to broaden mail-in voting.

“There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life,” she instructed the publication.

Using a trusty Liberal-English dictionary, one learns that ‘making democracy more accessible’ truly means opening up the elections to fraud. Illegal votes, voting utilizing lifeless folks’s names, and so forth.

Don’t Let Them

Mrs. Obama isn’t the one outstanding Democrat nonetheless bitter in regards to the 2016 election attempting to drive via mail-in voting within the midst of a disaster.

Hillary Clinton just lately demanded Congress “make voting by mail the norm going forward.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been attempting to slip in language to coronavirus reduction packages in an try to broaden vote-by-mail.

There have been latest examples of this sort of voter fraud involving mail-in ballots – debacles in North Carolina and Texas to call a pair.

A bipartisan electoral reform commission in 2005 concluded that mail-in voting creates privateness points and “increases the risk of fraud.”

ProPublica has reported that voting by mail creates “opportunities for voter fraud” and will truly cut back voter turnout. Something Democrats declare they’re attempting to stop.

The solely factor they see is a chance to permit folks to vote with none type of identification, utilizing a mail system that would simply end in ‘lost’ and even ‘found’ ballots.

Carlson has mentioned Democrats “encourage” making voter fraud simpler “because it helps them win elections.”

We should not let this occur.