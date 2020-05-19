Tucker blasts Washington Post over ‘fawning’ profile of ‘professionally aggrieved’ Stacey Abrams

“Even by the usual standards of over-the-top slobbering hackery, this piece exists in its own category,” Carlson said. “By the end of the nearly 6,000 words of unmitigated praise, you begin to wonder why no one has yet formed a religion based on Stacey Abrams — the world’s fourth great Abrahamic faith.”

The host after that excerpted a flowery paragraph from the piece as well as review it out loud:

“Pandemonium follows as she strolls to the much left of the phase like a path cover girl, quits on a cent, positions, turns her head a little as well as grins. Camera flashes, takes off as well as Abrams is mobilizing her internal starlet as well as both taking pleasure in the minute in making it through it to reach the discussion. — Kevin Powell, The Washington Post

Carlson stated the Post most likely pressed out such a profile because, if chosen, Biden would certainly be primarily “ceremonial” as head of state.

BIDEN BLOOPERS: GEESE HONKING, APPLE IPHONE BUZZING BESETS PREVIOUS VEEP’S LATEST OCCASION

“No one who knows Joe Biden or who watches him carefully thinks he could lead this country in his condition or even serve a full term in a ceremonial role as president,” he stated. “Anyone who serves as vice president under Joe Biden would in effect be president of the United States.”

As such, Carlson took place, the Post must have taken a better consider Abrams’ document. The host started by keeping in mind that Abrams’ existing task seems running “some kind of political action committee paid for by Michael Bloomberg” as well as offering on “a few boards.”

However, he clarified, “Abrams’ actual vocation is being professionally aggrieved.”

Carlson kept in mind that Abrams is most renowned for shedding the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial political election to Republican Brian Kemp, as well as “pretending it never happened.”

“She declared herself governor anyway and denounced anyone who disagreed with that as a racist,” Carlson stated. “Instead of calling the state mental health authorities as they might have done, fellow Democrats played along with the fantasy.”

Carlson stated Abrams’ insurance claim that she was refuted the governorship of Georgia by citizen reductions were legitimized by previous 2020 Democratic governmental prospects Seth Moulton, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker as well as Pete Buttigieg.

“Without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia,” Harris declared in a clip played by Carlson.

VISIT THIS SITE TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

“As a factual matter, there is literally zero evidence to support that is true or even sort of true,” Carlson kept in mind. “It does not matter, the truth that Stacey Abrams isn’t the guv of Georgia, regardless of shedding a reasonable political election with the greatest citizen turnover in years, can just be bigotry.

“That is Stacey Abrams’ setting. In truth, she is making the very same situation to obtain herself picked as the vice-presidential candidate. If Joe Biden does not select Stacey Abrams, he’s racist.

“Will Joe Biden fall for this? Yeah probably,” Carlson stated of the previous vice head of state. “He’s weak and confused and desperate to make the in-group, the cool kids.”