Tucker blasts Twitter for ‘openly purging’ political views: ‘Bewildering’ that it’s allowed

“Whether or not it’s politically wise … Donald Trump has an absolute right as an American to express what he actually thinks, even if every other person on Earth disagreed with him,” Carlson said. “When they used to tell you this was a free country … that’s what they were talking about, the freedom of speech.”

Carlson subsequently turned into the Twitter fact check of Trump, that read in part: “Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud.”

“As a factual matter, that is a lie,” Carlson said. “And there is no other way to interpret it. But worse than a lie, it is a form of political censorship.”

He maintained that Twitter “openly purges users” whose views don’t line up with people of business officials.

“It’s bewildering that they are allowed to do this,” Carlson said. “Because like all the tech companies, Twitter only exists because Twitter enjoys key exemptions from federal law.”

Carlson following discussed a Twitter official called Yoel Roth, who retains what Carlson called the “Orwellian” project name of “head of site integrity.”

“In January 2017, Roth compared Kellyanne Conway to the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. That same day he referred to the president’s new staff — just moving into the White House — as actual Nazis,” Carlson said.

“So these are the people controlling what you’re now allowed to think and say in America — they are authoritarian. If they are willing to censor the president, they will think nothing at all of silencing you, and they don’t. They gladly do it.”

Carlson concluded by imagining that the people accountable for pushing back against these abuses would be the mainstrea media.

“Their job was to safeguard the First Amendment which is designed to protect the weak,” he explained. “Journalists were supposed to care about the weak, about the public, their readers and viewers. They weren’t supposed to be simply thugs hired to protect the powerful, but that’s what they have become.”

He directed to recent remarks from CNN sponsor Don Lemon, who advocated Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey into “stop hiding behind the First Amendment for profit” and “do the right thing” by deleting a number of Trump’s tweets.

“In the annals of cable news that must be the most unintentionally hilarious line ever uttered by a script reader,”Carlson answered. “As if exercising your God-given, inborn right to speech and thought and conscience is somehow wrong.”