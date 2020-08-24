Tua Tagovailoa’s new pad in South Florida is drool-worthy (Video)

DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Tua Tagovailoa # 1 of the Miami Dolphins searches throughout training school at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 18, 2020 in Davie,Florida (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa’s new pad in South Florida is drool-worthy.

It appears like Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, his putting down some roots in Florida in regards to a huge home in Southern Florida’s wealthy town ofDavie Tagovailoa can definitely manage to spend lavishly a little on the financial investment after being prepared 5th and signing a four-year, $30.275 million agreement that consisted of an alternative for a 5th season with a decent $19.6 million finalizing benefit.

The house, which can be seen at the link above, includes 6 bed rooms, 4.5 restrooms and is about 5,700 square feet. The house featured an approximate $ 1.65 million sticker label and rests on almost one acre. And must Tagovailoa wish to include an automobile or 2 with his house purchase, he’ll have a lot of area in his three-car garage and huge driveway.

Tua Tagovailoa likewise purchased his mother an automobile

The highlight of Tagovailoa may be his generous spirit as he’s likewise dropped a big-time purchase for his mom in …