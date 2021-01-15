TTEK (Tetra Tech Inc.) stocks trade at an average daily trading volume of 311,500 shares. Based on this data, the company notes a 31.3% decline in its short interest trading within a month’s time. On December 15th, TTEK stocks’ short interest stood at 1,180,000 shares. However, on January 15th, 2021, the company totaled a short interest share of 810,700. Approximately, the company trades 1.5% of its shares in short interest.

TTEK stocks traded at $0.97 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $7.16 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 52.57 along with a beta of 0.85 at the moment. The current ratio stands at 1.31, quick ratio at 1.31 and the debt-to-equity ratio at 0.27. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $134.86 to $63.61. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $120.15 and its 200SMA stands at $101.99.

Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous fiscal quarter was released by the company on the 11th of November. The earnings stood at $0.91 EPS for that quarter as opposed to the general consensus on the estimated earnings at $0.81.

The company’s return on equity currently stands at 18.03% along with the net margin of 4.56%. The estimated revenue for the firm was marked at $589.86 million but it made $589.81 million for the quarter. According to analyst’s reports, Tetra Tech Inc. stocks are likely to announce their FY2021 (Full Year 2021) EPS to be 3.17.

The company has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by equities analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, Stifel Nicolaus, Maxim Group, and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The recent consensus rating of Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $113.67. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.