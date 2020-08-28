TT Postscript: Woods Shoots 3-over 73 in Opening Round of PGA Tour’s BMW Championship

This afternoon at Olympia Fields felt more like a U.S. Open than the 2003 U.S. Open did. Here are my ideas after enjoying Tiger Woods grind out a 3-over 73 in the preliminary of the BMW Championship:

• That was an almighty battle. Nothing came quickly. Just 2 birdies. And I think that was to be anticipated comparable 70 that has narrow fairways, long rough and fast, firm greens. What a test! The winning rating today will not be 30 under; perhaps 10 under. If we’re fortunate.

• Even with brief clubs Tiger didn’t offer himself numerous great chances for birdie. His distance to the hole: 35 feet. And it seemed like it. Over and over he was striking lag putts, and after that all frequently leaving himself 3 to 5 feet to tidy up for par.

• Are there even worse methods to close than with 3 successive bogeys? Methinks not. But that’s what he did onNos 7-9– all misses out on inside 10 feet. It amounted to a 32-putt day.

• Tiger took 3 fast concerns after his round which was that. He was, what’s the word?Pissed Yeah, pissed is the word.

• After looking great off the tee recently in Boston, he was missing out on both methods with the chauffeur– and it cost him on the only 2 par fives here. A.