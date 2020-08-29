TT Postscript: Sloppy, uninspiring 75 on Day 2 at Olympia Fields

This one is going to be short. Very short.
Tiger Woods stunk up the joint Friday at the BMW Championship, shooting a second round 5-over 75 to sit at 8 over for the tournament. He’s nine shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy and tied for 55th place.
BMW Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage
Current FedExCup points standings
Here’s the damage from Olympia Fields:
- I use words for a living yet cannot find the proper words to describe what I saw. It was sloppy. It was uninspired. It was not at all fun to watch.
- After four consecutive pars to start the first set of wheels came off with a bogey on the fifth hole. Two holes later, Tiger hacked up the seventh and made a disgusting double-bogey 6. His approach was over the green. His chip didn’t make it to the green. His next shot was 5 feet short and from there – yes, from 5 feet – he left the bogey putt a foot short. Think about that and read the words slowly: Tiger Woods left a 5-foot bogey putt a foot short of the hole. Simply amazing.
- After his first birdie of the day at the 11th hole Tiger started to get on the bogey train. He bogeyed the 12th when he missed an 8-footer, but then made three consecutive bogeys on Nos. 14-16 to vault to 6 over par on the round. He was out of contention well…