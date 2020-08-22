TT Postscript: Poor ballstriking, putting leads to 73 at The Northern Trust

It was relocating the incorrect instructions day for Tiger Woods who had a hard time to a 2-over 73 at TPC Boston on Saturday:

• Let’s start with the pint half complete. On Day 1, Tiger struck simply 6 of 14 fairways and lost almost a shot and a half to the field in strokes got: off the tee. On Saturday, he got in touch with the brief yard on 12-of-14 efforts and got 1.64 shots in SG: off the tee.

• The half-empty pint was his iron play on a day that was mainly played from the brief yard. He discovered 11 of 18 greens in guideline with a distance to the hole of almost 45 feet.

• And now the totally empty pint. His putting was terrible. Just terrible. He required 29 putts and rolled in an overall of grand 44 1/2 feet of putts.

• Maybe the more important figure for Tiger is his position on the FedExCup point list. He’s presently predicted to slip to 58th from 49th. Although he’s a lock to receive next week’s BMW Championship the Tour Championship is beginning to appear less most likely.

• Tiger did win his head-to- head match with Rory McIlroy (who had a hard time to a 74). The 2 have actually been matched in Tour occasions 24 times and Tiger has actually now won 12 of those head-to- head battles.

