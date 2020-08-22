TT Postscript: Missed chances, but made cut on more-than-gettable TPC Boston

Birdied the very first, shot even par, hardly made thecut In a nutshell, that was the story for Tiger Woods on Friday throughout the 2nd round of The Northern Trust atTPC Boston Woods is 12 shots behind Dustin Johnson and runs out contention, but there are 2 more weekend rounds ahead, a minimum of among which will be with Rory McIlroy.

Here are my ideas after a less-than-interesting 2nd round:

• Birdies were all over the golf course. Scottie Scheffler had actually currently shot 59 and Dustin Johnson was currently out there lighting it up. Others were too. So Tiger made birdie on the very first hole from 15 feet and we were off to the races.

Or not …

• The worst hole of the day came at the brief par-4 4th. Tiger drove it simply short of the green and after that struck among the worst shots I have actually ever seen him strike. It was a fat, nasty piece. No other method to describe it. The ball never ever got to the green and rolled back near where he was standing. He moved the 3rd shot onto the green and hit and dreadful putt from 15 feet. He was fortunate to make bogey.

• After that bogey he made par on the next 8 successive holes. Again, all this while the leaders were going nuts.

• A bogey on the 13th hole came when …