Tsunoda wins feature race after Mazepin penalty

At the start of the race, Mazepin went side-by-side with polesitter Tsunoda into La Source, however the Hitech chauffeur was neglected wide, permitting Nobuharu Matsushita to come through to take 2nd into Eau Rouge.

However, Matsushita could not hold 2nd location for long, as heavy tire deterioration permitted Mazepin to gain back 2nd location 2 laps later on with an easy pass heading into Les Combes.

Matsushita continued falling back down the order, prior to contact with MP Motorsport colleague Felipe Drugovich put him out of the race.

Drugovich was heading into Blanchimont when he clipped the right-rear of Matsushita’s vehicle, triggering a leak and pitching the Japanese chauffeur into a spin. Drugovich himself suffered damage to his front wing and needed to head to the pits instantly, one lap prior to the pitstop window was because of open.

A virtual security vehicle was released for a lap, prior to the action resumed with Tsunoda leading by 3 seconds from Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, who had actually moved himself to 3rd after certifying seventh on the grid.

Mazepin and Schumacher were the very first of the frontrunners to stop on lap 10 of 25, with Tsunoda pitting a lap later on to cover them off.

However, sluggish pit deal with the right-rear tire by Carlin left Tsunoda susceptible, and he emerged out of the pits behind Mazepin, who presumed …