Tsunoda will be in AlphaTauri “sooner or later”, says Tost

Tsunoda is a protege of both Red Bull and Honda, and is commonly considered among the very best present potential customers from Japan.

He ended up ninth in his novice season in the FIA F3 series in 2015, having actually scored one race triumph in the Monza sprint occasion for the unfancied Jenzer Motorsport team.

The 20-year-old went up to F2 with Carlin this year, winning the Sunday sprint race at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix conference at Silverstone, while logging another 2 function race podium surfaces and taking pole at the 2nd Austrian occasion.

Tsunoda presently lies 4th in the champion, in line with the target required to get a superlicence, 39 points behind series leader Callum Ilott.

Honda is naturally eager to fast lane a Japanese motorist into F1, and in 2015 two-time Super Formula champ Naoki Yamamoto was offered an FP1 session with the then Toro Rosso group at the Japanese GP.

However, at 32, Yamamoto – likewise a title-winner in SUPER GT – is typically considered having actually missed his chance to change to F1.

Tsunoda has actually become the motorist that both Honda and Red Bull wants to promote.

Yuki Tsunoda, Carlin Photo by: Mark Sutton/ Motorsport Images

Thus far this year he has had the edge on Carlin colleague and fellow Red Bull- backed motorist Jehan Daruvala, while the …