Tsunoda set for AlphaTauri F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Tost likewise recommended that the Japanese motorist is in the frame for a race seat next year, must he certify for a superlicence and Red Bull choose to promote him.

Tsunoda, who presently lies 4th in the F2 champion standings in his novice season, will begin Saturday’s function race at Spa from lead, having actually formerly taken pole at the 2nd Austrian occasion.

As a protege of both Honda and Red Bull the 20-year-old has actually become the motorist more than likely to step up with AlphaTauri, and Tost hinted just recently that he would test the cars and truck this year.

The Austrian has actually now gone an action even more by stating Tsunoda will “for sure” drive in the end-of-season novice test after the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m not only impressed with his driving in F2, I was impressed with him last year in F3 as well and the years before,” statedTost “He is a high-skilled motorist and he has all the components together to end up being an effective F1 motorist.

“For sure, he will test for us in Abu Dhabi at the young motoristtest Whether he will drive for us next year or not, this is being chosen by Red Bull and it depends likewise whether he gets a superlicence.

“If he continues like now then he will be within the very first 3 or 4 motorists in the F2 champion and it should not be an issue to get the …