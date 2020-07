The National Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami activity is forecasted to begin at 11:15 p.m. on Sand Point, briefly after midnight in Kodiak and about 10 minutes after that in Cold Bay.

The center informed all residents in the areas under warning to evacuate to higher ground or more inland.

“For other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated,” the alert said.

