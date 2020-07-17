Tsunami warning after a massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea 

An massive earthquake has struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea, sparking fears of a tsunami.

The 6.9-magnitude quake hit about 114km north of Kokoda at 12.50pm local times, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake was just hours after another one of magnitude 7.3 struck offshore 18 kms east-southeast of the town of Wau.

That quake was at a depth of 85.2 km, USGS added.

More to come.