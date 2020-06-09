TSMC Says Could Fill Order Gap if Unable to Sell Chips to Huawei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) might rapidly fill any order hole ought to US restrictions in opposition to Huawei Technologies stop gross sales to the Chinese agency, the corporate’s chairman mentioned on Tuesday.

TSMC’s shoppers embrace Huawei’s chip division HiSilicon. However, the US blacklisting of Huawei over safety issues and commerce disputes with China has left the world’s greatest contract chipmaker uncovered to diplomatic developments between two nations the place it additionally has manufacturing bases.

The firm final month unveiled plans for a $12 billion (roughly Rs. 90,531 crores) plant within the United States simply hours earlier than the US Commerce Department outlined a proposal to amend chip export guidelines – a transfer that may limit TSMC’s gross sales to Huawei.

The modification would require licences for gross sales of semiconductors made overseas with US know-how to Huawei, the world’s greatest provider of telecommunications gear and second-largest smartphone maker.

Asked at an annual basic assembly whether or not TSMC might fill the order hole left by HiSilicon if the modification is adopted, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu mentioned, “We hope that won’t happen”.

“But if it does, we will replace it in a very short time,” he mentioned within the northern Taiwanese metropolis of Hsinchu, the place the Apple and Qualcomm provider is predicated.

“It’s difficult for me to predict how fast it could be filled immediately.”

Liu mentioned TSMC is watching how the foundations are applied and is “still studying” what they imply for the corporate. He mentioned TSMC doesn’t rule out the potential for making use of for an exemption.

Analysts estimate TSMC generates round 60 p.c of income from the United States and 20 p.c from China.

TSMC isn’t the one firm impacted by Sino-US stress, Liu mentioned.

“Please be reassured. We will find a solution,” he mentioned, answering a shareholder query on issues about any impression on TSMC. “We will overcome the challenges one by one.”

TSMC’s US funding plan is “definitely in line with” the corporate’s pursuits, and can assist the agency achieve the belief of shoppers and increase its expertise pool, Liu mentioned.

TSMC continues to be in talks with the US authorities about subsidies for its new plant to make up for price variations between Taiwan and the United States, and whereas the plant is not going to have direct dealings with the army, some shoppers is likely to be army suppliers, he mentioned.

Liu was upbeat on total tech demand, even because the coronavirus outbreak has ravaged the worldwide financial system.

“Everyone can see that iPhone sales are still pretty good.”

© Thomson Reuters 2020