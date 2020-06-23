TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has composed its order book with other customers given that it has lost China’s Huawei Technologies, which is susceptible to US sales restrictions, a government minister said on Monday.

TSMC’s clients include Huawei’s chip division HiSilicon. However, the united states blacklisting of Huawei over security concerns and trade disputes with China has left the world’s biggest contract chipmaker exposed to diplomatic developments between two countries where in addition, it has production bases.

Last month, the business unveiled plans for a $12-billion (roughly Rs. 91,225 crores) plant in the United States just hours ahead of the US Commerce Department outlined a proposal to amend chip export rules – a move that would restrict TSMC’s sales to Huawei.

The amendment would require licences for sales of semiconductors made abroad around technology to Huawei, the world’s biggest supplier of telecoms equipment and its second-largest smartphone maker.

Kung Ming-hsin, the new head of Taiwan’s economic planning agency, the National Development Council, said the United States was taking aim at a particular company, perhaps not Taiwan’s economic relations with China, the island’s largest trading partner.

“The United States has not asked Taiwan to cut off all ties with China. It’s aimed at Huawei,” Kung told reporters in Taipei.

The major reason the United States has targeted Huawei is because it absolutely was not transparent and had too close a relationship with the Chinese government, he added, charges the business has denied.

“As for TSMC, although their orders no longer have Huawei, they’ve quickly been filled up, as other people really need them,” Kung said, without elaborating.

TSMC declined to comment, saying it failed to comment on its customers.

The chairman of TSMC, a supplier to US tech giants such as for instance Apple, said this month the firm could quickly fill any order gap should US curbs prevent sales to Huawei.

© Thomson Reuters 2020