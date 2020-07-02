Tsarukyan’s lawyer: We are here for court hearing not to be postponed – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals, presided over by judge Mkhitar Papoyan, is today hearing prosecutors’ appeal against a lower court ruling denying a motion for the arrest of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan, and a number of defense appeals.

Tsarukyan has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus and can not attend the court hearing.

“We have come here for the court hearing not to be postponed. Even the fact that Tsarukyan is currently infected with coronavirus will not prevent the court hearing from continuing,” among Tsarukyan’s lawyers Yerem Sargsyan told reporters outside the court building.

“Taking under consideration the volume [of case materials], prosecutors’ appeal, as well as a few defense appeals, it will not be possible to complete [the examination] with regards to time,” the lawyer said.

Referring to the appeals of the legal team, Sargsyan said they concern having less reasonable suspicion, the significant differences involving the content of charges in the motions filed to the parliament and the Court of General Jurisdiction, separately, along with their claims that the case is politically motivated.

“We believe that these arguments should be examined because the court of first instance had noted that they were not subject to examination at this stage, however our position is that they should be examined,” the lawyer stated.

The National Security Service (NSS) charged Tsarukyan with vote buying, tax evasion and illegal land appropriation in June. Armenian lawmakers voted to strip the opposition leader of immunity from prosecution on June 16, moving to push through the criminal proceedings against him.

Tsarukyan denies any wrongdoing, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The MP claims the accusations against him came after his harsh criticism of the Armenian government at the June 5 meeting of his party.