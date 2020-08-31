Tsarukyan: Government won’t resolve any problem by arresting me – Panorama

Any sector is dealing with a problem in Armenia today, leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), legislator Gagik Tsarukyan informed a conference with members of his celebration in Gegharkunik Province on Monday.

“People are in the abyss. Today, any official, leader or person in charge of the sphere must take an interest in people’s concerns, walk around, listen to them, raise the pressing issues and offer solutions to them,” he stated, dealing with the socioeconomic fallout from coronavirus the pandemic.

Protests versus the authorities are being held every day, the PAP leader worried, including, nevertheless, the government stops working to manage the issues voiced by those individuals.

Tsarukyan required wider policies to handle the effect of the pandemic prior to completion of the state of emergency situation.

Speaking about the issues in the health care sector, the legislator mentioned that the government must offer all coronavirus clients with the essential medication totally free of charge. He likewise required the facility of totally free medical facilities throughout the nation to deal with individuals who require immediate treatment however can not spend for it.

Also, the PAP leader worried the requirement to modify farming loans, including the government must forgive the loans of all the farmers who have actually suffered losses due to bad weather condition or bad …