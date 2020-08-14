TSA: 2 Cumberland County residents caught with loaded guns at HIA | Crime and Courts

Two Cumberland County residents were discovered bringing loaded guns through a security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport in different events on Wednesday.

In the very first occurrence, a Mechanicsburg male was stopped with a.38- quality revolver loaded with 5 bullets that he had actually tucked into his laptop computer case, TSA stated.

In the 2nd occurrence, a Wormleysburg female was caught with a 9 mm pistol loaded with 12 bullets that she was bring in her handbag, TSA stated.

In each case, TSA officers signaled the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police, which pointed out everyone on state weapons charges.

The events mark the 2nd and 3rd guns caught at the airport this month after a Lancaster County female was stopped onAug 1 with a pink pistol at the checkpoint.

TSA just recently revealed that its officers are discovering guns at a greater rate throughout the pandemic than they did in 2015, in spite of less travelers at the airport. In July, TSA stated its officers spotted 15.3 guns per million individuals last month, compared to 5.1 guns per million individuals evaluated throughout July 2019.

TSA approximates it has actually evaluated about 75% less travelers in July 2020 over the previous year’s volume.

