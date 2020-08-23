Try this night walk: A listening adventure for you and your kids

Nico and I were off on our first listening walk, and my first step was to loosen the reins.

“You want to be a true listener,” said Hempton, explaining that I should let my son lead us out into the evening and see where his curiosity went.

I had just heard from a mother of one of my son’s day care classmates that her child had a doll named Nico whom she constantly admonished to “Focus!” So, learning from Hempton that my son might be a good natural listener was music to my ears.

“Parents have adapted to a noise-polluted world by learning not to listen because noise is useless information,” he said, “So we actually teach our children, by example, not to listen.”

But children, Hempton told me, are born listeners.

“What if we stop what we’re doing and, while our children are still young and before they learn from us not to listen,” he said, “we instead just turn our attention to what they want to hear?”

The best part? Here was a little adventure we could embark on together right in our backyard. Nico was delighted to leave home under the cover of darkness. And I, too, was excited to switch up our routine.

So, we set out into the insect-filled Florida night to listen for what we might hear.

Natural-born listeners

In the animal world, there’s no debate that natural listening skills are essential to survival. Consider a pond alive with the croaking of frogs or a coyote’s howl — even an alley cat’s yowl — and it’s clear that nature is in constant communication.

“All…