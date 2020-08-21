Trusted Bezos lieutenant says ‘it’s just time’ to leave Amazon

The head of Amazon’s customer company, a long time trusted lieutenant of Jeff Bezos who was promoted as a prospective follower, has actually revealed he will retire early next year.

Jeff Wilke, 53, has actually been with Amazon given that 1999, and was accountable for producing and constructing out much of the business’s declared logistics facilities, which now utilizes around 800,000 employees throughout the world.

In a memo to his group on Friday, Mr Wilke stated he would leave the business in the very first quarter of 2021, and did not have another task lined up.

“So why leave? It’s just time,” he informed personnel, including: “Time for me to take time to explore personal interests that have taken a back seat for over two decades.”

The relocation will come as a surprise to those who concerned Mr Wilke as one of a choose group of executives efficient in taking control of Amazon must Mr Bezos step down as president.

Andy Jassy, president of Amazon’s cloud computing department AWS, will be left as Mr Bezos’s longest-serving executive.

Mr Wilke will be changed as head of customer by Dave Clark, who has …