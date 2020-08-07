Trump’s WeChat executive order sends shares of Tencent parent on wild ride

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed 2 executive orders limiting U.S. operations of Chinese- owned social networks platforms TikTok and WeChat, mentioning nationwide security issues.

The orders will work in 45 days. Their scope is not yet clear, however according to the text of the twin orders, they will restrict U.S. people and business from participation in “any transaction that is related to WeChat” or TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance.

Shares in Tencent Holdings, the owner of WeChat, had actually plunged 6.8% by midday– their biggest drop in 2 years– after news of the executive order and speculation that the constraints would impact a wide range of video gaming and social networks business in which Tencent has a stake. At one point, the share downturn took as much as $46 billion off of Tencent’s market price.

A U.S. authorities later on clarified that the constraints will just use to WeChat, not Tencent’s other homes, which saw Tencent shares recuperate some losses.

TikTok did not instantly react to an emailed ask for remark. A Tencent representative decreased to comment.

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing- based tech company ByteDance Ltd, might be excused from the constraints if a Microsoft Corp purchase offer goes through. If it does not, and the Trump …

Read The Full Article