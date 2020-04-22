Trump’s Vow to Suspend Immigration over Coronavirus has Certain Industries on Edge

Trump’s recent decision to suspend immigration might have wide-spread repercussions, experts believe.

Immigration restrictions have been the agenda of the Trump administration from the very beginning. In the light of the global pandemic, Trump has chalked out different plans to restrict entry into the U.S. All nonessential travels across Southern and northern borders have already been suspended. Flights from the European countries and China have been halted. Even visa services at U.S. consulates and embassies have been put on hold.

Trump’s decision hasn’t taken into account the industries which are widely dependent on the immigrants for their survival. His move could even discourage employment in a number of sectors.

Trump tweeted about his decision this Monday. He believes that his decision will protect American citizens from losing their jobs.

Unemployment has been on the rise ever since the national emergency was declared by Trump. Approximately 22 million unemployment claims have been filed till now.

The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, stated that Trump is committed to securing the employment of millions of Americans.

