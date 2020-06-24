Trump’s unhinged ‘treason’ accusation against Obama (opinion)

With Trump’s daily diatribes it’s not hard to shrug this off as just the newest insult. But no American president has ever publicly accused a predecessor of treason. It is a serious specific charge that usually carries with it the penalty of death. And while Trump and his team utilize the word promiscuously, they also appear to fundamentally misunderstand its meaning.

Team Trump appears to think “treason” is about personal disloyalty. That’s fitting for a president who sees everything through the lens of self-interest. But the charge of treason is really about betrayal of the national curiosity about pursuit of self-interest. And that is clearly a definition which could hit nearer to home in the Trump administration.

Source link