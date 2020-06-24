Trump’s unhinged ‘treason’ accusation against Obama (opinion)

With Trump’s daily diatribes it’s not hard to shrug this off as just the newest insult. But no American president has ever publicly accused a predecessor of treason. It is a serious specific charge that usually carries with it the penalty of death. And while Trump and his team utilize the word promiscuously, they also appear to fundamentally misunderstand its meaning.
Team Trump appears to think “treason” is about personal disloyalty. That’s fitting for a president who sees everything through the lens of self-interest. But the charge of treason is really about betrayal of the national curiosity about pursuit of self-interest. And that is clearly a definition which could hit nearer to home in the Trump administration.
The dictionary definition of “treason
” is “the offense of acting to overthrow one’s government or to harm or kill its sovereign.” The US Constitution defines it
even more narrowly: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
Beyond unhinged partisan attacks, the prospective of the Trump team’s cries of treason are members of the own administration who have run afoul of the President’s wishes or — worse — chose to tell the reality about what they saw in the room where it happened. So Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed former National Security Advisor John Bolton as a “traitor
” for the massively unflattering revelations in his book, copied by contemporaneous notes, perhaps trying to distract from the account that Pompeo passed a note to Bolton describing the President
as “so full of shit.” Trump called former Attorney General Jeff Sessions a “traitor”
after that he appropriately recused himself from the Russia investigation and Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel.
While ignorance is often used as a defense for President Trump, he’s shown a clear knowledge of the traditional punishment for traitors, getting caught railing against the whistleblower whose complaint unleashed his impeachment, saying
“I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information because that’s close to a spy … You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
That’s an obvious reference to execution. If that sounds like an overstatement tune in to what the former chief speechwriter for Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Guy Snodgrass, told Brian Stelter
on Reliable Sources. He heard Trump go on a 10 minute tirade against a Washington Post reporter that Trump said “should be thrown in jail” and ultimately said ‘You know, in the nice old days, in the event that you had a traitor, do you know what you would do? You would just line them up in the street and also have them shot.'” “That type of language,” Snodgrass concluded with severe understatement, “is not something you wish to hear your commander in chief saying about freedom of the press, about members of the press who are wanting to inform the American public.”
Defending Trump in light of the persistent pattern of calling his opponents traitors is complicity. Only in a cult of personality does someone disregard the obvious to guard the indefensible. Of course, for people in this administration, proving their unquestioning loyalty is the best and only job protection barring being a person in the Trump family it self.
But there’s a clear irony in Trump’s attempts to label critics traitors. His core political playbook
is to deny, deflect, project and divide. And so when that he reflexively reaches for an attack on others it reveals his or her own anxieties. Because President Trump can be credibly accused of giving our enemies “aid and comfort.”
Trump strenuously avoids criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin
, despite his long listing of insults to American democracy and attempts to undercut the international system America helped build. Trump needless to say expected to benefit
from Russian interference in our elections on his behalf. He subsequently invited foreign interference in the 2020 election by withholding military aid for Ukraine until they announced a study into Joe Biden’s family. And in accordance with Bolton’s book, Trump begged Chinese President Xi
to simply help him win re-election while personally approving of the construction of concentration camps. (Trump has denied
Bolton’s account and called him a liar — though this response should be viewed with skepticism because of Trump’s record of lying, particularly when confronted with uncomfortable facts.)
Bolton attests that Trump decided to interfere in investigations right into a Turkish bank and undercut attempts to impose crippling sanctions on Chinese telecom company ZTE, which had violated sanctions against Iran
. And, needless to say, he made a decision to shrug off the Saudi-backed assassination
of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
None of those actions come in America’s interest — however they can only be explained that Trump believes they benefit his self-interest, political or else.
So let’s get clear concerning the definition of treason and traitor. It has nothing in connection with personal loyalty to President Trump. It has every thing to do with loyalty to the transcendent interests of the United States of America. Ignoring that basic huge difference for job security or partisan purposes is defining deviancy down
while degrading our democracy.