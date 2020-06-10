Trump’s tweet on injured 75-year-old man shows there’s no bottom (opinion)

And if there is one constant to Republicans in Congress, it really is that most of these are spineless cowards, pretending they don’t understand what the President is as much as while tacitly enabling him.

Gugino is a longtime activist, and a member of nonprofits that focus on affordable housing and human rights . There’s no evidence he is an “ANTIFA provocateur,” nor that he faked a fall that left him bleeding from his ear and landed him in a medical facility, nor he was aiming a scanner (or that giving a vintage man a head injury would be the proper response to somebody aiming a scanner), nor that there clearly was any “set up” involved.

The President’s potentially defamatory tweet deserves, like so many of his actions, swift response and condemnation. But members of his own party are so gutless and craven they deny having seen the tweet to begin with , presumably so that they may escape being forced to comment on it, or refuse to comment all together.

“I didn’t see it,” Marco Rubio told CNN’s Manu Raju . “You’re telling me about it. I don’t read Twitter. I only write on it.” John Cornyn also claimed to possess totally missed it, and that “a lot of this stuff just goes over my head.” Dan Sullivan declined even to look when Raju tried to exhibit him the tweet. Kelly Loeffler refused to answer Raju’s question about it. Lamar Alexander said he was “not going to give a running commentary on the President’s tweets.” Rick Scott claimed he did not see the tweet, and that while that he did watch the video of Gugino being shoved to the bottom, he nevertheless didn’t really know what happened. Mike Braun said he previously no comment, but that the President “tweets a lot so I don’t know how significant this one tweet is gonna be.”

Even the few Republicans who did comment had little to express. Mitt Romney at least called the President’s tweet a “shocking thing to say,” but then refused to “dignify it with any further comments.”

John Thune called the tweet “a serious accusation which should only be made with facts and evidence,” but also said that he hadn’t seen supporting facts and evidence yet — leaving himself noticeable wiggle room with Trump supporters. And he chafed at being asked the question, saying that, while he knows it’s a reporter’s job to ask, “most of us up here would rather not be political commentators on the President’s tweets.”

Lisa Murkowski, at least, said that “It just makes no sense that we’re fanning the flames right at this time. In what might be the understatement of the year, she noted that “this is not good.”

This is a repeated refrain and a recycled performance that takes place whenever the President fires off something fake, dangerous or erratic: Journalists ask, Republicans prevaricate or obfuscate, everyone shrugs and moves on.

Congressional Republicans seem to are interested both ways: To remain untainted by the President’s most dangerous and deranged actions while enjoying any political benefits that might accrue from keeping him at the head of these party. They want to remain in power without acting relative to the responsibilities power requires.

And, unfortunately, way too many in the media — and in the electorate — have let them get away with it.

These Democrats aren’t being asked to answer for those things of their own party or leadership; they are being asked about a protest slogan they didn’t invent and have perhaps not adopted. Still, journalists ask the question and are expectant of answers. Democrats give them.

Republicans, on the other hand, are being asked about the words coming out of their leader’s own mouth (or typed together with his fingers) — proclamations which can be part of his presidential records . Republicans aren’t just punting, they are essentially saying that they are willfully not attending to, ignoring the jobs these were elected to accomplish, which surely would include keeping up with what the President publicly states as policy and fact.

Yet their cowardice and dishonesty often hardly registers as a story — perhaps since it keeps happening over and over again.

It ought to be a bigger story — it’s the story of the GOP: bigger, deeper and much more important than manic and deceitful presidential tweets. The President may be the chief of what ails the Republican Party. But he is perhaps not the whole of this party’s affliction. Every Republican politician is in some measure responsible for what their party has become — and each time they say they simply do not know what the President proclaims, they let his lies and provocations continue.

American people, from elderly men protesting in the streets to the many citizens who deserve to know whether their representatives are actually representing them, will be the ones paying the price.