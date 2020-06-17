Trump’s Tulsa rally and Biden’s social distancing show differences in campaigning amid a pandemic

Trump’s campaign is dancing with plans for Saturday night’s event in Tulsa despite complaints from local officials and dire warnings from public health experts about the dangers of packing 20,000 people in to cramped indoor quarters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Biden, his presumptive Democratic opponent, has made a a lot more methodical come back to the trail — wearing masks while near the others and practicing social distancing as that he follows the guidance of public health officials and a team of health practitioners and experts his campaign has assembled, while forgoing in-person events that are available to the public.

Trump “refuses to wear a mask, failing one of the most basic tests of leadership,” Biden said in a speech at a recreational center outside Philadelphia on Wednesday, attended by a limited crowd of approximately 20 invited guests and reporters.

“He takes no responsibility. He exercises no leadership. Now we’re just flat surrendering the fight. Instead of leading the charge to beat the virus, he’s just basically waved the white flag … so he can get back to his campaign rallies that will put people at risk,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump thinks if he puts his head in the sand, the American people will, too,” that he said. “It doesn’t work that way.”

For Biden, the contrast appears to be settling: A CNN poll released last week found him with a 14-percentage-point advantage over Trump nationally among registered voters, and several other recent polls show him with similar leads.

‘That may be the gold standard and his stock and trade’

Trump’s Tulsa rally has get together in a haphazard manner. It was planned for Juneteenth, the vacation that commemorates slaves’ emancipation in the United States, but amid an outcry and protests over racial injustice over the nation, Trump’s campaign postponed it by one day.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also announced plans to see other states in the coming weeks, which would make the Tulsa event the very first in a series of rallies with significantly less than five months remaining prior to the 2020 general election.

For its part, Trump’s campaign has bragged that more than 1 million individuals have signed up for tickets to the Saturday night rally in Tulsa’s BOK Center, and the campaign is exploring overflow venues to incorporate.

The rally — which goes against the guidance of Trump’s own administration — has provoked a public outcry, including from local officials.

David Bart, the Tulsa City-County Health Department director, pleaded with Trump to postpone the event. And Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday he has concerns about the rally.

“I don’t like to be the first to try anything. I would have loved some other city to have proven the safety of such an event already,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a person in Trump’s coronavirus task force, has warned that large-scale events are risky during this period in the pandemic and urged those that attend to wear masks.

Trump’s campaign has said it will perform temperature checks and have hand sanitizer and masks on hand — though wearing them will be optional, and Trump himself has not worn masks at public events.

“We always tell people, here’s the guidance, feel comfortable, don’t feel comfortable. We also know that people don’t want to be locked down forever,” Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Wednesday.

She cast criticism of Trump’s come back to holding rallies as motivated not by public health problems, but by “those who will never want to do that again because obviously that is the gold standard and his stock and trade for him.”

‘He can’t ignore it away in June’

Biden’s style was on display Wednesday outside Philadelphia, where that he held a roundtable with four local business owners. They sat spaced apart on a patio outside a restaurant, and didn’t shake hands or pose close together for pictures.

At the function, that he faulted Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the problems is that, in my view is, nobody’s taking responsibility here. The President says, ‘It’s not my responsibility. It’s not my fault,'” Biden said.

In his speech later, he said Trump had “lost interest” in the pandemic and was declaring victory too soon.

“Just like he couldn’t wish COVID-19 away in March, just like he couldn’t tweet it away in April, he can’t ignore it away in June,” Biden said.

Biden — who spent more than 8 weeks at home in Delaware after effectively sealing the Democratic presidential nomination with big wins in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday and in the March 10 Michigan primary — has this month begun a cautious come back to campaigning, you start with a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony.

He has sought to play a healer-in-chief role amid the triple crises of the pandemic, its dire economic costs and the protests over the nation against police brutality and racial injustice following a death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Biden’s first flight in nearly 90 days came the other day, with a trip to speak to Floyd’s family in a Houston restaurant. Photos from the meeting showed attendees wearing masks.

He is increasingly holding roundtable-style events, including one Wednesday in Philadelphia. Before those events, Biden’s campaign has screened attendees to make sure none have come in contact with those who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The campaign asks attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing, and has sometimes taken their temperatures upon arrival.

Those events — like the targeted roundtables Biden’s campaign has live-streamed on a near-daily basis for months — are invitation-only. He hasn’t yet held events which can be open to the general public.

Biden has sat for in-person and virtual interviews, and his events and fundraisers are available to the press, usually with a small group of “pool” reporters covering them and then distributing detailed notes to other journalists. But his approach has not allowed for the kind of daily give-and-take with reporters that takes place in and round the White House.

His campaign has appointed a public health advisory committee, saying it’ll follow the advice of these doctors and experts on how best to operate. Biden aides wouldn’t say whether larger public events are in the works.

Meanwhile, virtual events been employed by well for Biden. His campaign raised $6 million in one night through a joint virtual fundraiser with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and $3.5 million in a similar event with California Sen. Kamala Harris. A virtual fundraiser is planned for later this month with former President Barack Obama. And his polling lead has increased in recent weeks.

Trump’s campaign blasted Biden on Tuesday for the slow come back to in-person campaigning, claiming his approach is all about avoiding questions, rather than following public health guidance.

“This is obviously a tactic to help him avoid errors and embarrassing, lost trains of thought, while also conveniently preventing the press corps from asking him any questions in person,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

“At what point will Biden subject himself to the scrutiny American voters deserve when considering the next President of the United States?” Murtaugh said.

On Wednesday, Murtaugh pointed out on Twitter that it has been 76 days since Biden held a news conference.

Trump has additionally mocked Biden for wearing a mask in public — something the President has refused to do.

Biden, meanwhile, delivered a scathing speech lambasting Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was carried live across cable news networks.

He noticed that, with its Tulsa rally, Trump’s campaign is poised to violate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directions, and is asking attendees to sign waivers releasing the campaign from responsibility if they become ill.

“Donald Trump’s failure to fight the coronavirus with the same energy and focus that he used to troll his enemies on Twitter has cost us lives and it’s putting hope for an economic recovery at risk,” Biden said.