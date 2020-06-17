Trump’s trade representative says UK-US deal ‘almost impossible’ before 2020 election

A UK-US trade deal is highly unlikely to be approved before the united states election in November, in accordance with Donald Trump’s chief trade representative.

Speaking before the House Ways and Means Committee, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer said that this agreement is “almost impossible” by the 2020 election.

This raises the prospect that the president, who was supportive of Brexit and Britain forging new trade deals, could be out of office before any agreement is signed.

More follows…