Trump’s tolerance for protesters goes only as far as his base (opinion)

None of this could come as a shock. The earlier protesters had been doing precisely what Trump had urged, the second had been protesting in opposition to him. Even within the time of disaster, Trump nonetheless rewards those that help him and seeks to punish those that criticize him.

The first protest occurred on April 30 when primarily white protesters, many carrying assault weapons, crowded into the Michigan Capitol to display in opposition to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s closure of the state’s companies to fight Covid-19. These protesters screamed into the faces of law enforcement officials and loudly chanted to be let onto the ground of the state Legislature. Some carried vile signs equating Whitmer with Hitler and threatening her with placards like one which learn, “Tyrants get the rope.”

What was Trump’s response? He praised the protesters through Twitter as “very good people” who’re had been merely “angry” over the closures. He then urged Whitmer to “give a little, and put out the fire,” including, “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” Another predictable response, provided that these protesters had been doing precisely what Trump had urged in a mid-April tweet calling on folks to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” (together with different states with Democratic governors).

Compare that response to Trump’s response to the weekend protests exterior the White House by these outraged by the brutal police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It could not be extra completely different.





