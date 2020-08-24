Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry says president “has no principles” in secretly recorded audio

In secretly recorded audio, Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of President Trump, slammed her sibling for his absence of concepts, his lying and stated, “you can’t trust him.” The audio, initially reported by the Washington Post and gotten in part by CBS News was recorded in between 2018 and 2019 byMr Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, who just recently released a tell-all book about the president.

In one recording, which has actually not been separately confirmed by CBS News, Barry slamsMr Trump’s migration policies and his “lack of preparation” and “lying.” Barry likewise remembers finding out thatMr Trump recommended sending her to the U.S.-Mexico border to support his administration’s policies.

In the recording, she decries “what they’re doing with kids at the border,” and remembers informing a relative, “Well, I guess he hasn’t read my immigration opinions.” When asked by Mary whatMr Trump has actually checked out, Barry responds, “No. He doesn’t read.”

In a variety of recordings, Barry is heard grumbling aboutMr Trump’s character. “Donald is out for Donald, period,” she stated in one exchange. “All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry stated in another recording. “He has no principles. None. None.”

“I mean, he goes to a September 11 memorial and he sees a crowd and he fist pumps,” she grumbles in yet another recording. In that exact same recording, Barry is heard grumbling aboutMr Trump’s Twitter account.

“I said, ‘get rid of Twitter. Stop this,'” she remembered stating to the …