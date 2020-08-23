Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry calls him a ‘liar’ in recordings

President Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry provided scathing discuss her bro’s character and his efficiency as president in covertly tape-recorded discussions with her niece, Mary Trump, who released a tell-all book about her uncle.

According to The Washington Post, which initially reported the recordings, Mary Trump tape-recorded 15 hours of her talks with Barry in 2018 and 2019. Barry, 83, shared her viewpoint of her bro from his youth to his presidency, calling him a “brat” and a “liar.”

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry stated of her more youthful bro in one excerpt of the recordings gotten by U.S.A. TODAY. “He has no principles. None.”

“His goddamned tweet and the lying, oh my God,” she stated in another clip. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying.”

Barry, a previous federal judge, decried what Trump’s administration was “doing with the kids at the border” and belittled the president’s tip that he may send her there to assist deal with migration cases.

“Well, I guess he hasn’t read my immigration opinions,” she stated.

“What has he read?” Mary Trump responded.

“No, he doesn’t read,” Barry stated. In another excerpt, Barry associated a story in which her bro was incredulous that she checked out books rather of seeingFox News

“You can’t trust him,” Barry stated in another exchange. She stated the only things Trump achieved on his own were his personal bankruptcies.

“Every …