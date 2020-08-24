Trump’s sister delivers a staggering verdict on her brother

We’ve all heard remarks to this impact explaining Donald Trump since that staged escalator ride to release his run for president in June 2015. But this time these words aren’t originating from Democrats or the so-called “liberal media.” Rather these are the words of Trump’s own sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a previous federal appellate judge, told in confidence to her niece Mary Trump in 2018 and 2019.
Before you go shouting, “Fake news,” note that all of the words of President Trump’s 83-year-old sister Barry are taped on tape and revealed for the world to hear after Mary Trump initially offered them to The Washington Post (Barry has actually not reacted to ask for remark about the recordings). Mary had, unidentified to her auntie, taped roughly 15 hours of discussions, according to what she informed thePost A representative for Mary, who declares that her loved ones had actually lied about the worth of the household estate twenty years previously throughout a legal fight over her inheritance, informed the paper that these recordings were made in anticipation of possible lawsuits about the estate.
President Trump hasn’t yet contested what his sister has actually stated. Instead he responded in a statement launched Saturday night, “Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!” Trump probably was describing his brother Robert, who passed away …