Trump's sister criticizes her brother in secretly recorded audio

By
Mayukh Saha
-

In audio excerpts obtained by CNN, President Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, is heard criticizing her brother in private, saying the president “has no principles.” CNN’s Jake Tapper discusses the audio, first reported by The Washington Post, which was secretly recorded by President Trump’s niece, Mary Trump.

