Trump’s showmanship is now backfiring on him

The President’s tv producer’s eye leads him to seek dramatic tableaus that creates his preferred image of himself — strong, defiant, tearing down establishment structures and trampling the normal etiquette of the presidency.

But his recent attempts to create arresting political imagery appear to be backfiring.

The President’s now notorious march to an iconic church in Washington, DC’s Lafayette Square, after protesters were forcibly ejected, was designed to project strength to his supporters, but turned into an emblem of his mismanagement of the George Floyd protests and severely strained his relationship with current and former military brass . A high iron fence erected around the White House then turned into symbolic of the President’s disconnect with changes sweeping the country. Trump’s instincts throughout the aftermath of Floyd’s death with a police officer’s knee on his neck have now been to leverage the situation to advance his or her own political prospects — as opposed to to cool tensions and seek national reconciliation. Over the week-end, for instance, that he pounced on Major League Soccer’s policy of backing the rights of its players to protest through the National Anthem.

“And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching,” the President tweeted. Trump has long exploited the controversy over players taking a knee to protest police brutality to create a culture war issue to interest his supporters. But there is the chance that when NFL games resume, his choice to escalate could turn against the President if increasingly more players have a knee and reflect a nation that is increasingly willing to reconsider some of its attitudes on race.

Back on the campaign trail

This week, the President will return to the campaign trail, holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night — despite fears an indoor arena event with the kind of huge crowd that is barred from sports will cause a spike in infections of the novel coronavirus. The initial plan was to truly have the rally on Friday. But the decision to coincide with Juneteenth , a vacation marking the conclusion of slavery, served to emphasize the President’s tone deafness on race. And instead of leading on the problem, the President is behind — with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers working on police reform with major changes to the practice of law enforcement being ordered by states and city mayors.

Trump’s rallies, a striking example of political performance art, are far more vital that you him than they might be to a conventional politician. Not only do they offer the President the center stage chance to bask in the adulation of a crowd, they also in a variety of ways define his wild presidency, and give the feeling that Trump is marshaling a massive anti-Washington political movement.

Trump has plans for more rallies in Arizona, Texas and Florida — states where in fact the virus is fast rising again after early economic openings he demanded. The events will probably focus attention on his denial concerning the pandemic and inaccurate judgment that the United States has “prevailed” over the crisis.

His ostentatious refusal to wear a mask, meanwhile, is undercutting his own government’s message that face coverings could somewhat slow the spread of the coronavirus and actually accelerate a resumption of normal life. US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Sunday undermined Trump’s implied argument that government-mandated changes of social behavior to cope with the virus are an infringement on the fundamental rights of Americans. “Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

In many ways, Trump’s presidency is a number of interconnected and choreographed moments, from his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, which may have done nothing to convince the isolated state to stop its nuclear drive, to staged announcements like a recent decision to quit the World Health Organization in the center of a pandemic. Critics saw that decision as an try to deflect blame for his or her own failings in fighting a virus he long insisted would not be considered a problem for the US and contains now killed more than 115,000 Americans.

This was the case, for example, when he visited France in 2017 as a guest of honor at the country’s Bastille Day parade and came back home determined to stage his own spectacular with himself as the centerpiece. The event eventually materialized into a hugely controversial celebration on July 4 last year that pleased his supporters but alienated millions of Americans by politicizing patriotism and raised grave questions concerning the President’s usage of the military as a political prop.

One of the main element questions of November’s election will be perhaps the message that the President is sending to his supporters — and to middle-of-the-road swing voters — together with his brazen showmanship will be adequate to assemble an absolute coalition or could wind up turning more voters against him.

Trump fires straight back about ramp walk

The President and his reelection campaign have spent months trying to portray Democrat Joe Biden as infirm and mentally and physically unfit for the rigors of the presidency.

But the White House has refused to be upfront about the President’s own health, including a mysterious and unplanned stop by at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last November.

And when critics raised questions about Trump’s slow walk down the ramp at West Point, he couldn’t handle it.

The President, who turned 74 on Sunday, fired straight back on Twitter with his own narrative in what happened, which only served to amplify the moment.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!” the President wrote in a tweet early on Sunday morning.

The West Point graduation went ahead although the cadets had been involved in online learning since March since the academy is in New York, one of the hardest-hit areas through the pandemic.

The President made clear in April he planned to wait the graduation in person, despite critics warning that he was putting cadets at risk while they were called back for the socially-distanced event.