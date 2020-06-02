Trump’s Secret Service director called to brief Congress about violent dispersal of peaceful protesters near White House

House Democrats are demanding that Secret Service Director James M. Murray seem earlier than Congress to brief lawmakers about Donald Trump’s brief stroll to St. John’s Church in Washington, DC, for a photograph op on Monday after mounted regulation enforcement officers deployed tear gasoline, rubber bullets, and flash bang grenades in opposition to peaceful protesters to clear a path for the president.

“I request to receive a briefing no later than June 5, 2020, to understand the role of the United States Secret Service in planning, coordinating and executing these actions,” House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to Mr Murray in a letter obtained by The Independent.

Mr Thompson wrote that whereas he understood Secret Service brokers have confronted “difficult decisions” as they’ve responded to acts of violence which have damaged out at White House protests in latest days, he was “stunned, disturbed, and furious at the sight of federal authorities tear-gassing peaceful protesters” near Lafayette Square simply north of the White House on Monday minutes earlier than DC’s 7 p.m. curfew.





House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had mentioned earlier that he expects the Homeland Security panel and probably the Judiciary and Oversight Committees to probe Mr Trump’s stroll to the famed church, which occurred shortly after the curfew.

“I would expect the appropriate committees to look at this, whether it’s Judiciary, Homeland Security, Oversight. All the facts that you just mentioned we ought to deduce,” Mr Hoyer advised reporters on Tuesday.

“I would hope that the committees would look at what directions [Mr Trump] gave,” Mr Hoyer mentioned, relating to regulation enforcement’s heavy-handed clearance of peaceful protesters outdoors the White House so the president might stroll to the famed church.

Mr Hoyer didn’t commit to bringing Congress again to censure Mr Trump for his stroll to the church and doubtlessly directing regulation enforcement to take the actions it did.

