Trump’s RNC becomes the new family business

Trump made little effort to soften the message throughout his kick-off speech in Charlotte on Monday, caution of widespread citizen scams and grumbling about the 2016 contest minutes after he was officially renominated. The grievance-filled speech– similar to the political speeches he’s been providing in the weeks leading up to the convention– was an early indication of how crucial Trump’s family will end up being as they work, sometimes, to smooth over his rougher edges.
The dependence on Trump family members to attest the President– opposed to previous Republican presidents or other celebration senior citizens– highlights the degree to which the GOP has actually combined around Trump as an ideology and brand name unto himself; in a file Sunday, Republicans stated they would not officially embrace a new celebration platform aside from just supporting Trump’s program.
The all-in-the-family …