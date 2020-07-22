Trump’s return to fronting virus briefings is too little, too late

He finally endorsed, without reservation, the wearing of masks, weeks after many state, city and local leaders had pleaded with their constituents to adopt the practice to slow the out-of-control spread of the novel coronavirus. And hours prior to the daily US Covid-19 death toll topped 1,000 for the very first time in fourteen days, the President warned within an unusually somber and honest assessment that the crisis was likely to become worse before it got better.

There was no new announcement on setting up a nationwide testing and tracing scheme, which experts say is vital to beating the pathogen. Trump presented no a few ideas on how to carry out his demands for school openings while stopping virus spikes, beyond vague predictions of vaccines and therapies he said were coming quicker than anybody thought.

And Trump, in a striking lack of empathy, made only passing reference to the 141,000 Americans that have died in a pandemic made worse by his denial and neglect as that he fashioned the White House response as a triumph.

The notion that Tuesday’s exercise was a critical attempt to provide the country with an essential health update and not a panicked effort to stabilize a plunging presidency was undercut by the lack of any top government health officials along side Trump — a President who likes to function as star of his own show.

And the idea he can rebuild his credibility by suddenly reappearing — after spending weeks ignoring a crisis he worsened together with his demand for premature state openings — is hardly credible.

‘Whether you like the mask or not, they work’

Health experts could, however, at least get rid of the fact that Trump made his most full-throated call on Americans to start wearing masks — after spending weeks undermining such advice and mocking those that did mask.

“We are asking everybody, when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask,” Trump said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact.”

In the weeks in which Trump has sided with conservatives who portrayed mask wearing as an infringement of American freedoms, thousands of Americans have been infected and thousands have died. Had that he led the way in which on masks once health officials decided to recommend their use, he might have saved a lot of those lives.

The President, departing from his normal sunny predictions of an imminent end to the crisis, did warn that the pandemic will “probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.” But he undermined his grave tone by re-upping his counter-scientific argument that one day the virus will simply just “disappear.”

Still, some public health experts were happy with the incremental progress toward the President filling the duties of his role.

“It was good to have the President address the pandemic and the crisis that we are all in,” said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“I like the fact he acknowledged the importance of wearing masks and that he acknowledged things will get worse. Unfortunately, there was also a certain amount of misinformation about how great America is doing,” Jha said on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

One of the notable absentees from Trump’s briefing was the government’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci , who was the mark of a White House whispering campaign last week to damage his reputation.

Fauci responded to Trump’s claim that that he was an “alarmist” within an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper minutes before the President spoke.

“I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist,” said Fauci, a globally respected expert, who said he’d not been invited to attend the briefing.

Fauci also argued that the US must improve the time it takes to get test outcomes, again casting doubt on Trump’s glowing reviews of the government effort.

“When you get to six or seven days, that kind of really mitigates against getting a good tracing and a good isolation. So we’ve got to do better on that.”

Trump moves to stop political plight

If Tuesday’s appearance was the start of a brand new period of exhaustive presidential attention on the pandemic, Trump may make a useful contribution in addition to improve his political plight. But snap media reviews of a “change of tone” and a “pivot” by the President ignored his history of shattering scripted narratives with wild tweets and diversions in subsequent hours and days.

In fact, Trump could not even keep his self-discipline for the half hour that he was in the briefing room, with a bizarre answer to a question about Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with recruiting, grooming and eventually sexually abusing minors as early as 14.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” that he said.

Trump reengaged on the virus after weeks of neglect and attempts to create a fictional narrative that the pandemic is nearly over and America is well embarked on a “transition to greatness.” The fact that he’s been forced to shelve his in the offing return to the campaign trail might explain what he says will be a daily return to America’s tv screens for what that he bills as rating-bonanza briefings.

The spread of the coronavirus through Southern and Western states in recent weeks came after states like New York, Connecticut and New Jersey managed — after many months of agony — to suppress their infection curves by ignoring Trump’s pressure to reopen and revive the economy on which his hopes of winning another term in November depend.

A run of desperate poll numbers and signs he is trailing Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden by double digits prompted an effort by the President’s team to convince him to attempt to get ahead of the story.

Biden, in the data that Trump planned to begin to climb out of a political hole caused by his or her own management of the virus on Tuesday, hit out at the President’s performance before that he spoke.

Trump’s previous role in coronavirus briefings have been discontinued since it showcased his rudimentary comprehension of the scale of the pandemic and unstoppable instinct to politicize it for his own gain.

Trump misrepresents multiple details about the pandemic

While that he did straight back mask wearing, Tuesday’s return revived lots of the multiple untruths often uttered by the President. He, for example, tried to paint a picture of the globe in the grip of enduring similar to that of the United States.

“If you watch American television, you’d think that the United States was the only country involved with and suffering from the China virus,” Trump said.

“The fact is that many countries are suffering very, very badly, and they’ve been suffering from this virus for a long time. We’ve done much better than most.”

In fact, many other developed nations in Asia and Europe, which based their fight against the virus on science rather than political expediency, have been much more successful in reducing the spread of the pandemic.

Trump also repeated his misleading claims that the United States leads the planet in mortality rates and that its performance in testing has been supreme. The surge in cases has meant that many Americans now face a two-week wait for diagnostic tests results when they have them — a period of time equivalent to the time public health experts recommend quarantining if one suspects they will have coronavirus.

The President himself does not have any such worries. His press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany , suggested early in the day Tuesday he was sometimes tested for the virus multiple times daily. But Trump, perhaps conscious of possible political damage, contradicted her, saying that he couldn’t remember any day on which he’d been tested more than once.

And while Trump boasted about the US conducting 50 million tests, that total, over the duration of the pandemic, is well lacking the many countless tests weekly that boffins say are expected to get a grip on the disease and restore a semblance of regular life. And the usa has needed to conduct many more tests than other nations as it has failed to obtain the virus under any way of measuring control in lots of states.

There were some indications on Tuesday that the relentless spread of the illness could be stabilizing slightly, with cases rising in 26 states and steady in 20. But the illness figures continue to be at hugely elevated levels — a lot more than 60,000 a day normally.