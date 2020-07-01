Trump’s resistance led intel agencies to brief him less and less on Russia

According to one former senior intelligence official, the President’s briefers had one simple rule with Trump: never lead with Russia.

Early in his term, Trump’s briefers found that when his oral briefing included intelligence related to Russia’s malign activities from the United States, including proof of its interference in US politics, Trump would frequently blow up at them, demanding to know why they kept focusing on Russia and frequently questioning the intelligence it self, multiple former administration officials said.

“The President has created an environment that dissuades, if not prohibits, the mentioning of any intelligence that isn’t favorable to Russia,” a former senior person in Trump’s national security staff told me.

Russia material put into written briefings that Trump often did not read

In response, his briefers — who must make difficult judgment calls every day on which intelligence to highlight to the President — reduced the quantity of Russian-related intelligence they contained in his oral briefings, as an alternative often placing it only in his written briefing book, a document that’s provided daily and sometimes extended to several dozen pages containing the intelligence community’s most significant information .

But his briefers discovered over time he often didn’t read the briefing book, leaving him unacquainted with crucial intelligence, including threats related to Russia and other parts of the world.

When asked about CNN’s reporting that Trump is resistant to intelligence warnings about Russia, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told CNN, “this is totally false” in a statement Tuesday. Ratcliffe took the work in May.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Wednesday that the President was not briefed on the Russia bounty intelligence since it hadn’t been corroborated.

“The President was not briefed because at the time of these allegations they were uncorroborated,” O’Brien said. “The President’s career CIA briefer decided not to brief him because it was unverified intelligence … and knowing all the facts I know, I certainly support her decision.”

He called it “ridiculous” that any information would be held back from the President over fears it would upset him. “We brief him on everything he needs to know to keep the country safe. So any thought that we wouldn’t brief him on something because it would anger him, I don’t even know how to respond to that question.”

The White House had not responded to a request comment on this story as of Wednesday afternoon.

Judging how to utilize the limited time of their oral briefings with the President was a hard decision for senior US intelligence officials. One former senior intelligence official who served in the Trump administration explained that the agencies’ job is to present the President with the broadest view of all threats facing the United States. If the President was enthusiastic about just one threat, this official continued, that he wouldn’t listen to intelligence on other threats, in which particular case a key distinct communication involving the intelligence agencies and the commander in chief will be damaged or lost.

They calculated it was most useful to reserve their limited chances to include such intelligence to the times if the threats were most severe.

“Never casually go in on Russia, decide when it’s differential,” this former senior intelligence official said describing the intelligence community’s approach to his oral briefings, “Save it for when it matters.”

The outcome was the President now heard less, not more, concerning the threat posed by one of many nation’s most dangerous adversaries. Among his national security staff, this method led to fears that the President was becoming less and less conscious of the threat from Russia, even as the intelligence confirming the country’s misbehavior mounted.

“It creates a self-fulfilling prophecy where he hears less and less of what he doesn’t want to hear and therefore starts to believe more and more that the Russians aren’t doing anything bad,” the former senior NSC official said, explaining that whenever Trump later claimed in public places that he hadn’t seen proof of Russian aggression, he was sometimes telling the truth — but the reason he hadn’t seen it had been that they hadn’t shown it to him fearing it might provoke a poor reaction.

Reluctance to hear intelligence

The President’s reluctance to hear intelligence about Russia fits into his growing disinterest in his intelligence briefings in general and may explain why the White House is currently denying that he was aware of intelligence about Russia offering the Taliban bounties to kill US soldiers — despite the fact that former intelligence officials say that it’s “inconceivable” that Trump would not have already been briefed on the bounties, which the New York Times first reported Friday evening.

Trump initially reacted to media reports of the bounty by tweeting on Sunday that “there have not been many attacks” on US troops as evidence that the reports may be “phony.”

On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over and over told reporters that the intelligence assessment on Russian bounties didn’t reach Trump’s desk since there is “no consensus” in our midst spy agencies and because intelligence should be verified before it is presented to the President — an assessment numerous former senior intelligence officials said was “absurd” and “ridiculous.”

It is “inconceivable,” they said, that the President would not have already been briefed on such critical intelligence that Russian actions were potentially putting US soldiers in harm’s way.

Asked whether there needs to be consensus within the intelligence community before present information to the President, former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead,” “no, not really.”

Referring to McEnany, that he added, “by the way, when she says there is dissent across the intelligence community, this is more than some errant piece of intelligence that might come in or get thrown over the transom, either by an ally or some other collection, where there just wasn’t enough to it. Clearly there was enough, there was lots of discussion, and oftentimes even where there is an affirmative agreement on what we think the intelligence says, there will be dissenting opinion and that dissenting opinion is normally heard, because you need that information to make a good decision.”