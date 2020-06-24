Trump’s relationship with Roger Stone influenced lenient prison sentence, says prosecutor

Senior police intervened to get a more lenient prison sentence for Donald Trump’s friend and ally Roger Stone for political reasons, a former prosecutor on the case is expected to testify before Congress on Wednesday, citing his supervisor’s account of the situation.

“What I heard — repeatedly — was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president,” the prosecutor, Aaron Zelinsky, said in a written opening statement submitted on Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.

Mr Zelinsky is anticipated to be joined by yet another current Justice Department employee, John Elias, a senior career official in the antitrust division, who will tell the committee that under William Barr’s leadership as attorney general, the division was forced for political reasons to pursue unjustified investigations of the fledgling legal marijuana industry and an anti-pollution pact between California and many car manufacturers.





Democrats have portrayed both men as whistleblowers who are included in laws protecting civil servants who share information with Congress. Their emergence now, as Mr Barr battles questions within the abrupt firing last week of the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who led investigations into Mr Trump’s associates, is certain to fuel charges by Democratic and some Republican critics that the attorney general has corruptly bent the department to meet Mr Trump’s interests and his or her own.

Mr Zelinsky and three fellow career prosecutors recommended to a judge in February that Stone receive seven to nine years in prison, in line with standard directions, for perjury and other crimes related to his sabotaging of a congressional inquiry in to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and links to the Trump campaign.

A department spokesperson said that the attorney general determined that prosecutors’ recommendation for Stone’s sentence was “excessive and inconsistent with similar cases” and noted that a judge ultimately sentenced Stone to about half enough time — 40 months — that the prosecutors had originally proposed.

But as Mr Trump attacked that sentencing recommendation on Twitter, the department begun to work on a brand new, more lenient recommendation to the judge meting out Stone’s punishment. The four prosecutors quit the case, and the request was submitted without their signatures.

Mr Zelinsky will say a supervisor focusing on the case told him there were “political reasons” for more senior officials to resist and then override prosecutors’ recommendation to follow the sentencing directions and that the supervisor agreed that doing so “was unethical and wrong”.

