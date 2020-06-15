Trump’s recent visit to West Point has people asking questions about president’s health – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump’s health is under question after videos of his visit to the usa Military Academy at West Point popped up on social media marketing over the week-end.

The president went to West Point to give a speech to its graduates on Saturday, but two movies from his appearance are suspicious to viewers, according to Insider.

In a clip from his speech, Trump can be seen taking a sip from a glass of water. But as opposed to raising the glass with one hand, he used his left hand to push up his right hand, that was holding the glass.

Twitter users noticed as soon as, wondering if the president’s right arm was not strong enough to push his hand up.

Later, social media users were questioning a video of Trump walking off the stage after the speech. A ramp led off the stage, and that he seemed to be walking down it with caution in video of the exit.