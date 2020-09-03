Trump’s press secretary won’t blame Russia for Navalny poisoning

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday avoided assigning direct blame to Russia for the poisoning of Putin’s top opponent, Alexei Navalny.

Russia has a long history of attacking dissidents.

Other world leaders have explicitly demanded an explanation from the Russian government, and Biden directly blamed the Kremlin for Navalny’s poisoning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday decried the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as “reprehensible,” but declined to assign direct blame for the incident to the Russian government or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

McEnany said the Trump administration is “deeply troubled” by Germany’s announcement on Wednesday that the nerve agent Novichok was found in Navalny’s system. Novichok has been used to poison other Russian dissidents.

But she did not explicitly blame the Kremlin for the nerve agent attack, instead stating that the administration will work to hold “those in Russia” responsible for the incident accountable.

“We’re deeply troubled by the results released yesterday. Alexi Navalny’s poisoning is completely reprehensible. Russia has used chemical nerve agents in the past and we’re working with our allies in the international community to hold those in Russia accountable,” McEnany said, essentially repeating a statement from the National Security Council released on…