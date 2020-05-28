Trump’s press secretary votes exclusively by mail despite promoting conspiracy theories about fraud, report says

Donald Trump’s White House press secretary has voted exclusively by mail all through each single election she solid a poll in since 2010, in response to a brand new report, despite her continued claims of rampant voter fraud.

Kayleigh McEnany has promoted and defended varied allegations of mail-in voter fraud in latest weeks, because the president attacked states for increasing vote-by-mail choices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A brand new report revealed by Tampa Bay Times discovered that Ms McEnany, 32, voted by mail a complete of 11 instances during the last 10 years, together with within the 2020 presidential major.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

The president himself has incessantly voted by mail each in Florida, the place his everlasting residence is at present positioned, and his former hometown of New York.

Yet he and Ms McEnany have alleged states like Michigan — which narrowly went to Mr Trump in 2016 and helped him safe the White House — have been increasing mail-in voting choices with out authorized authority.

Read extra

Such claims don’t have any foundation in actual fact, in response to authorized specialists. In reality, Florida — the place each the president and his press secretary have voted — permits residents to vote by mail with out offering a purpose. Absentee ballots, which permit residents in states to vote if they don’t seem to be capable of solid a poll in-person, isn’t required in Florida as a result of voters can merely vote by mail.

The president has not talked about the truth that many Republican states additionally expanded voting by mail as a result of coronavirus, and that many states have already got absentee ballots and different choices obtainable.

Ms McEnany defended Mr Trump amid revelations he voted by mail as he was attacking the method in frequent posts to his Twitter web page, saying at a press convention final week: “The president is, after all, the president, which means he’s here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence.”

After the Tampa Bay Times revealed its story on Wednesday, Ms McEnany supplied the next assertion: “Absentee voting has the word absent in it for a reason. It means you’re absent from the jurisdiction or unable to vote in person. President Trump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud. This is a simple distinction that the media fails to grasp.”

Twitter supplied a fact-check on the president’s tweets that falsely claimed “mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed” attributable to expanded mail-in choices.