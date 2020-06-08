Trump’s press secretary criticises AOC and says president ‘appalled’ by ‘defund the police’ movement

Donald Trump is “appalled” by activists and some Democratic lawmakers calling to “defund” police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, with the president top spokeswoman criticising Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the matter.

“The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police … it is extraordinary. When you think the left has gone far, and they want to go farther,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

After Democrats rolled out a police reform bill earlier in the day in the day, Ms McEnany said Mr Trump is “looking at” a number of possible proposals to prevent the pattern of black people dying in police custody.





“No, he doesn’t agree with that. And the rest of America doesn’t agree with that,” she said of the notion of cutting the amount of police officers or their budgets.

Senior House and Senate Democrats have not condemned the movement, which sprouted around more protests over the week-end following Mr Floyd’s death

More follows…