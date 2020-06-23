Trump’s presidency is at its lowest point right now

By
Jackson Delong
-

President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma a week ago to start up his 2020 campaign, nevertheless the overflowing crowd the President touted was nowhere to be seen. Chris Cillizza explains how the last five months of political turmoil have led to the lowest point of Trump’s presidency up to now.

Source: CNN

Source link

