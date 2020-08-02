Trump’s presidency is at its lowest point right now

President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week to kick off his 2020 campaign, but the overflowing crowd the President touted was nowhere to be seen. Chris Cillizza explains how the last five months of political turmoil have led to the lowest point of Trump’s presidency so far.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Trump campaign touts 1 million ticket requests for Tulsa rally
Tulsa official says 6,200 attended Trump rally as campaign tries to blame ‘radical’ protesters and media for lack of crowd
Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination
Supreme Court blocks Trump from ending DACA
Every GOP senator who attended a news conference today wore a mask
Top Republican will block Trump nominees until administration explains watchdog firings
Florida shows signs as next coronavirus epicenter as cases spike across the country
Trump risks potential backlash from evangelicals with ‘tone-deaf’ Bible photo-op
Mattis tears into Trump: ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership’
John Bolton just revealed Donald Trump’s dirty little secret
CNN Poll: Trump losing ground to Biden amid chaotic week
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Michelle Cho
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: #CNN #News