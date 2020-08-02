Trump’s presidency is at its lowest point right now

President Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week to kick off his 2020 campaign, but the overflowing crowd the President touted was nowhere to be seen. Chris Cillizza explains how the last five months of political turmoil have led to the lowest point of Trump’s presidency so far.

Trump campaign touts 1 million ticket requests for Tulsa rally

Tulsa official says 6,200 attended Trump rally as campaign tries to blame ‘radical’ protesters and media for lack of crowd

Supreme Court says federal law protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination

Supreme Court blocks Trump from ending DACA

Every GOP senator who attended a news conference today wore a mask

Top Republican will block Trump nominees until administration explains watchdog firings

Florida shows signs as next coronavirus epicenter as cases spike across the country

Trump risks potential backlash from evangelicals with ‘tone-deaf’ Bible photo-op

Mattis tears into Trump: ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership’

John Bolton just revealed Donald Trump’s dirty little secret

CNN Poll: Trump losing ground to Biden amid chaotic week

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

