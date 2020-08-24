Trump’s postal-vote tweet misleading, says Twitter

Twitter has actually concealed a tweet by Donald Trump for consisting of “misleading claims” that might “dissuade voters” ahead of the November election.

The United States president tweeted on Sunday postal ballot might motivate scams and puts users at threat of contracting coronavirus.

The tweet can be seen behind a disclaimer that says it breaks guidelines around “civic and election integrity”.

Users can not “like”, reply to or retweet the material.

“So now the Democrats are using mail drop boxes, which are a voter-security disaster,” the president tweeted.

“Among other things, they make it possible for an individual to vote numerous times.

“Also, who controls them? Are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitised – a big fraud.”

The social-media giant later on put a caution on the tweet, and stated:”We placed a public interest notice on this tweet for violating our civic-integrity policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”