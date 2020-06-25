But it comes amid a national reckoning over racism and a reconsideration of the symbolism of monuments around the globe. Many Native Americans activists say the Rushmore memorial is as reprehensible as the many Confederate monuments being toppled around the nation.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. NOEM VOWS TO PROTECT MT. RUSHMORE: WE WON’T ARE A SYMBOL OF ‘RADICAL REWRITING OF HISTORY’

“Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today,” said Nick Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organization called NDN Collective. “It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed genocide.”

While some activists, like Tilsen, want to begin to see the monument removed altogether and the Black Hills came back to the Lakota, the others have needed a share in the economic benefits from the spot and the tourists it attracts.

Trump has long shown a desire for Mount Rushmore. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said in 2018 that he had once shared with her straight-faced it had been his dream to have his face carved in to the monument. He later joked at a campaign rally about getting enshrined along side George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. And while it was Noem, a Republican, who pushed for a reunite of the fireworks on the eve of Independence Day, Trump joined the time and effort and committed to visiting South Dakota for the celebration.

The four faces, carved into the mountain with dynamite and drills, are called the “shrine to democracy.” The presidents were opted for by sculptor Gutzon Borglum for their leadership during four phases of American development: Washington light emitting diode the birth of the world; Jefferson sparked its westward expansion; Lincoln preserved the union and emancipated slaves; Roosevelt championed industrial innovation.

And yet, for a lot of Native American people, like the Lakota, Cheyenne, Omaha, Arapaho, Kiowa and Kiowa-Apache, the monument is just a desecration to the Black Hills, that they consider sacred. Lakota people know the location as Paha Sapa — “the heart of everything that is.”

As monuments to Confederate and colonial leaders have been removed across U.S. cities, conservatives have expressed concern that Mount Rushmore could possibly be next. Commentator Ben Shapiro this week suggested that the “woke historical revisionist priesthood” wanted to blow up the monument. Noem responded by tweeting, “Not on my watch.”

Tim Giago, a journalist who is a part of the Oglala Lakota tribe, said he doesn’t see four great American leaders when he discusses the monument, but instead four white men who either made racist remarks or initiated actions that removed Native Americans from their land. Washington and Jefferson both held slaves. Lincoln, though that he led the abolition of slavery, also approved the hanging of 38 Dakota men in Minnesota after having a violent conflict with white settlers there. Roosevelt is reported to have said, “I don’t go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every ten are..”

The monument is definitely a “Rorschach test,” said John Taliaferro, author of “Great White Fathers,” a history of the monument. “All types of people can go there and notice it in different ways.”

The monument often starts conversations on the paradox of American democracy — that a republic that promoted the ideals of freedom, determination and innovation also enslaved people and drove others from their land, he said.

“If we’re having this discussion today about what American democracy is, Mount Rushmore is really serving its purpose because that conversation goes on there,” he said. “Is it fragile? Is it permanent? Is it cracking somewhat?”

The monument was conceived in the 1920s as a tourist draw for the brand new fad in vacationing called the road trip. South Dakota historian Doane Robinson recruited Borglum, among the preeminent sculptors at the time, to abandon his work creating the Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial in Georgia, that has been to feature Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson.

Borglum was a part of the Klu Klux Klan, according to Mount Rushmore historian and writer Tom Griffith. Borglum joined the Klan to raise money for the Confederate memorial, and Griffith argues his allegiance was more practical than ideological. He left that project and instead spent years in South Dakota completing Mount Rushmore.

Native American activists have long staged protests at the site to raise awareness among the history of the Black Hills, which were taken from them despite treaties with the United States protecting the land. Fifty years ago come july 1st a group of activists associated with a business called United Native Americans climbed to the top of the monument and occupied it.

Quanah Brightman, who now runs United Native Americans, said the activism in the 1970s grew out of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. He hopes an identical movement for Native Americans comes from the Black Lives Matter movement.

“What people find here is the story of America — it’s multi-dimensional, it’s complex,” Griffith said. “It’s important to understand it was people just trying to do right as best they knew it then.”

The White House had no immediate comment on criticism of the president’s planned visit.