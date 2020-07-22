Trump’s pandemic pivot is about politics, not policy (opinion)

Forget (for a moment) his old claim that the herpes virus “will disappear;” that promised magic was replaced (briefly) with a stark truth. Trump declared, “It will probably get worse before it gets better.” (He later repeated it will disappear.)
Importantly, he urged Americans to “wear a mask,” when they cannot physically distance, and stay out of crowded bars.
The shift in tone is important because millions of Americans listen to the President. Trump’s switch on masks could wind up saving tens and thousands of lives. (Which brings up the sad question of exactly how many would have been saved only if he had done this sooner.) But there’s no telling how long the newest tone lasts.
Before we get carried away with the celebration that the President of the United States has spoken such as a relatively normal leader amid a national crisis, let us note that the pandemic continues and Trump has not yet announced any significant policy change. The rhetoric is crucial, but it is not enough. The US still comes with an uncoordinated national response, a patchwork of policies that change state to state, against a virus that knows no borders.
This was a politically driven pivot. That’s why there clearly was only Trump on the stage. If it had been the best change of heart by the President, a decision to accomplish whatever it takes to sharply flatten the curve, he would have experienced the experts, perhaps Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, by his side. He would have allowed those who understand what they’re talking about to accomplish some of the talking.
The number of cases started going down months ago, and Trump encouraged governors to rush their reopenings, pushed a “return to greatness,” refused to advertise mask wearing. Loyal Republican governors followed suit. Georgia’s Brian Kemp, probably wanting to impress Trump, is even suing Atlanta to stop it from requiring masks. Trump’s policies and pronouncement turned the US reaction to the virus in to a tragic circus.
Trump absurdly declared from the podium he has had “a relentless focus” on the herpes virus, “from the beginning.” Any look at his Twitter feed, his golf outings, or his speeches, demonstrates is patently false. In fact, White House officials recently told reporters he is been too busy to wait meetings of the coronavirus task force. He did not speak to Fauci for several weeks.
For now, Trump’s latest statements look like a campaign turn, not a policy turnaround. But it’s still Trump. If for some time he sounded closer to normal it’s because he’s to be frightened. This still seemed to be a person not concerned for the nation, but for himself and his political future. It’s scarcely surprising that he again forgot to show sympathy for the more than 140,000 that have died of coronavirus in this country.
We’ll see how long it takes for the other Trump, the real one, to emerge again. Meanwhile, go ahead, wear the masks, Americans. Please.