Trump’s pandemic pivot is about politics, not policy (opinion)

Forget (for a moment) his old claim that the herpes virus “will disappear;” that promised magic was replaced (briefly) with a stark truth. Trump declared, “It will probably get worse before it gets better.” (He later repeated it will disappear.)

Importantly, he urged Americans to “wear a mask,” when they cannot physically distance, and stay out of crowded bars.

For a moment, that he sounded such as a man who actually understands the virus is dangerous and realizes it will not go away by itself, a dizzying pivot after months of incendiary exhortations against stay-at-home orders, ridiculing those wearing masks, and joining together thousands of people, mostly without masks, to places like Tulsa and Mount Rushmore to hear him speak.

The shift in tone is important because millions of Americans listen to the President. Trump’s switch on masks could wind up saving tens and thousands of lives. (Which brings up the sad question of exactly how many would have been saved only if he had done this sooner.) But there’s no telling how long the newest tone lasts.

Before we get carried away with the celebration that the President of the United States has spoken such as a relatively normal leader amid a national crisis, let us note that the pandemic continues and Trump has not yet announced any significant policy change. The rhetoric is crucial, but it is not enough. The US still comes with an uncoordinated national response, a patchwork of policies that change state to state, against a virus that knows no borders.

This was a politically driven pivot. That’s why there clearly was only Trump on the stage. If it had been the best change of heart by the President, a decision to accomplish whatever it takes to sharply flatten the curve, he would have experienced the experts, perhaps Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, by his side. He would have allowed those who understand what they’re talking about to accomplish some of the talking.

It’s not enough because he’s lost credibility, not only because of more than 20,000 false or misleading claims since taking office, but because from the beginning of this pandemic he has pushed misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and lies. If that is over, that might be great news. But it’s doubtful.

Trump claimed the US is doing great — “better than most” other countries. That’s ridiculous. Few, if any, developed countries have a more disastrous track record.

The number of cases started going down months ago, and Trump encouraged governors to rush their reopenings, pushed a “return to greatness,” refused to advertise mask wearing. Loyal Republican governors followed suit. Georgia’s Brian Kemp, probably wanting to impress Trump, is even suing Atlanta to stop it from requiring masks. Trump’s policies and pronouncement turned the US reaction to the virus in to a tragic circus.

Trump absurdly declared from the podium he has had “a relentless focus” on the herpes virus, “from the beginning.” Any look at his Twitter feed, his golf outings, or his speeches, demonstrates is patently false. In fact, White House officials recently told reporters he is been too busy to wait meetings of the coronavirus task force. He did not speak to Fauci for several weeks.

Until two days ago, Trump’s campaign strategy was to pretend the herpes virus is no big deal. That the skyrocketing case numbers really are a fluke. In an interview this week-end with Fox News, where he over and over tried unsuccessfully to get away with lying about the extent of the crisis, he claimed many of the cases are kids with “the sniffles” and that the surge in cases is the consequence of too much testing.

For now, Trump’s latest statements look like a campaign turn, not a policy turnaround. But it’s still Trump. If for some time he sounded closer to normal it’s because he’s to be frightened. This still seemed to be a person not concerned for the nation, but for himself and his political future. It’s scarcely surprising that he again forgot to show sympathy for the more than 140,000 that have died of coronavirus in this country.

We’ll see how long it takes for the other Trump, the real one, to emerge again. Meanwhile, go ahead, wear the masks, Americans. Please.